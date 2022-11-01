HERMANN, Mo. — A scenic drive through Missouri wine country will lead you to a historic church that’s been renovated for family living.

The former St. Joseph’s Church, located on Catholic Church Road in Hermann, still retains its house of worship exterior and many of its original touches, like its bell tower and domed rotunda ceiling.

Built in 1907, the church contains 6,000 square-feet of living space, which now contains three bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

2142 Catholic Church Road in Hermann, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Chase Zancauske, Cathlee’s Real Estate

Photography: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones