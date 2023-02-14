BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Lloyd J Curphey left his home around 9:30 a.m. on his way to a grocery store in Belton and failed to return, according to police. He was last contacted in Gardner, Kansas at 5 p.m. asking for directions.

Curphey is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 210 lbs. He has gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a bright blue coat.

His vehicle is described as a silver 2013 GMC Terrain bearing MO, JK03U, last seen in Gardner in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or the Belton Police Department at (816) 331-2121.