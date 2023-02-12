CLIMAX SPRINGS, Mo. — The Camden County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man with dementia at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Leo Wyman Thomas left his residence in Climax Springs, Missouri without a cell phone or any other items, according to the sheriff’s department. The direction he left and where he was heading is unknown.

Thomas is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 200 lbs. He has bald hair, blue eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or call the Camden County Sheriff’s Department at 573-346-2243 ext 306.