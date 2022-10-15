KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City woman who was last seen Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old Deborah A. Johnson was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of east 112th street.

Johnson is 5’6″ tall, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, white tank top, pink pajama pants, and blue slippers.

She is driving a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer with MO license JC1J7C.

Johnson has dementia and easily forgets where she is or how to get home as well as other medical conditions that require medication. If you locate or see Johnson, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

