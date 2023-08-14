BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City says a new ride will come to the park in 2024.

The Missouri amusement park announced the groundbreaking of a $30 million Fire in the Hole indoor family roller coaster, which is the largest in the Midwest, according to the press release.

Some of the new features of Fire in the Hole will be:

Three drops including a water splashdown

14 show scenes with updated special effects

2 minute 51 second ride duration

Custom soundtrack with high resolution onboard audio

5 ride vehicles with two cars each, 12 passengers per train

The new attraction is inspired by the original Fire in the Hole, which was built in 1972. The original ride is currently in its final season.