BRANSON, Mo. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year.

U.S. Department of Labor officials previously said the employee was taken to the hospital on July 20 with head injuries, KOLR reports. Those head injuries, according to the report, were “allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster.”

The employee died of blunt force head trauma injuries on July 21.

Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017.

The penalty is $14,502 for the incident, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website.

