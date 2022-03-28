BRANSON, Mo. — A national panel of amusement and theme park experts has named Silver Dollar City a nominee for the title of the top amusement park in the county.

Silver Dollar City is one of 20 nominees for the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award. The popular Missouri theme park features popular rides and attractions like Wild Fire, Mystic River Falls, Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train and more.

You can vote for the popular Branson destination by visiting SilverDollarCity.com/vote. You can vote every day now through April 25.

As of late Monday afternoon, Silver Dollar City trails only Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for the top spot.

Silver Dollar City finished second in last year’s polling behind SeaWorld Orlando.

