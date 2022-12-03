KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling eastbound on I-470 around 7:10 p.m. in a 2005 Ford Ranger and lost control after a tire blew.

The Ford then veered off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver and the 5-year-old passenger were transported to nearby hospitals and suffered serious injuries.

According to the crash report, the driver and the passenger are from Belton, Missouri.

