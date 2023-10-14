ST. LOUIS – Shaquille Latimore, the 30-year-old youth football coach shot by an angry parent earlier this week, spoke one-on-one with FOX 2 on Friday from his hospital bed.

Latimore was shot during practice Tuesday in front of his players at Sherman Park. He coaches a CityRec football team that consists of mostly 9- and 10-year-olds.

As his recovery continues, Latimore spoke virtually and exclusively with FOX 2’s Chris Hayes, coming to terms with what happened and how to move forward. More than anything, he’s thankful for a growing support system.

“I was overjoyed [and] overwhelmed,” said Latimore. “Kind of just lets me know that I’m doing something right.”

Latimore thanked his mother, his wife, and his five kids for their continued support. His players also gathered at Forest Park on Thursday to rally behind their recovering coach.

“It still kind of brings me to tears,” said Latimore. “I didn’t know I had this much support doing something this small, just coaching kids [and] just trying to get them in the right direction.”

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Daryl Clemmons, 43, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the investigation. According to court records obtained by FOX 2, Clemmons reportedly shot Latimore because he was “upset with [the coach] for not starting his son.”

Latimore says four bullets hit several of his internal organs. He talked with police on Thursday, and was able to tell officers what he remembered from his hospital bed.

Latimore tells FOX 2 he was able to walk Friday for the first time since he was shot.

“I think we take for granted the little things,” he said.

The flood of energy for Latimore does not surprise his childhood friend Jasmine Towns. She’s also not surprised by his apparent medical progress.

“I grew up with him,” said Towns. “He’s going to get through it. He’s strong.”

Will he coach again once cleared? Latimore and his mother, Semiko, seem optimistic.

“I just had this talk with him a few minutes ago,” said Semiko. “He’s definitely going to have to take a medical break, but eventually he’ll try to go back.”

“I’m just trying to give back and get my blessings, that’s all,” said Latimore. “Yeah, I will [return to coaching]. I might take a little break, but I’ll definitely be back coaching.”

A GoFundMe titled “United Together for Coach Shaq” broke the $1,500 mark in 24 hours. He says it’s the love and prayers that matter most.

“God is good. I couldn’t have done this by myself,” said Latimore.

Clemmons turned himself into authorities earlier this week and had his first court appearance on Friday. He does not yet have a listed attorney, per Missouri court records.