JOPLIN, Mo. — At least two vehicles were hit Friday afternoon in Joplin during a pursuit with a stolen Jeep.

A suspect driving on 20th towards Schifferdecker in a ’97 Jeep Wrangler collided with at least two vehicles at the intersection – including a Newton County Sheriff’s cruiser.

Around 4:30 p.m., the suspect was apprehended in a wooded area near West Zora Street and Pleasant View Lane.

20th & Schifferdecker Intersection crash

20th & Schifferdecker

Sheriff cruiser struck at the intersection

At least one person has been taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Jeep Wrangler was reportedly stolen from a residence near Black Cat Road and Fountain Lane, according to authorities. The owner of the Jeep learned it was discovered around 7:30 Friday morning.

JPD and EMS maintain a strong presence at the crash site and continue to divert traffic. Law enforcement has set up a perimeter at JD Off-road Park at Schifferdecker and Zora. Drivers are advised to use caution in these zones.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

