ST. LOUIS – Believe Bar, a soccer-themed pop-up bar inspired by popular TV series “Ted Lasso,” has taken over the Open Concept in The Grove. Believe Bar is an open-concept bar where clients can enjoy a soccer-themed bar experience

It is a social club-themed pop-up bar with endless beverages. The cover charge is $29 online or $40 at the door, and attendees can drink as much as they want for as long as they can bear.

“Ted Lasso” is a television comedy series that tells the story of Ted Lasso, a small-time American football coach who gets hired to lead a professional soccer team in the English Premier League.

The show follows Ted as he deals with the challenges of coaching a team in a new country and tries to win the hearts of the players and fans at the same time.

The show is well-known for its heartfelt writing, relatable characters, and comedic situations. Critics have complimented it for demonstrating the value of healthy relationships, teamwork, and kindness.

The refurbished bar area includes a “Ted Lasso”-inspired locker room and bar with seating for up to 300 people, six massive HD TV screens, and a 3,000-square-foot terrace that has been transformed into a soccer stadium with a 100-inch projector screen for games.

Believe Bar is open Thursday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and during select soccer games at 4130 Manchester in the Grove. Customers can view the menu and reserve a reservation at the Believe Bar website.