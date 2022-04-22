RAY COUNTY, Mo. — If you’ve ever wanted to own a historic bridge, this could be your chance.

The Ray County Commission is accepting proposals for the relocation and reuse of the Morton Bridge on E. 114 Street, which crosses the Crooked River, near Hardin, Missouri.

It was built in 1889 by Wrought Iron Bridge Co. Now, the 133-year-old bridge is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places at a local level.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Morton Bridge is a pin-connected, 6 panel, Pratt through truss bridge with wooden decking. It’s 162 feet long and 10.8 feet wide.

When Missouri projects require that historic bridges be removed, MoDOT or respective local agencies are required to make them available for use by others. But the recipient has to agree to maintain the bridge and the features that give it historic significance and assume all future legal and financial responsibility for the bridge.

According to MoDOT, up to 100% of the costs what would have been spent to demolish a historic bridge are potentially available to reimburse the recipient for relocating and reusing it. Read more from MoDOT about free bridge restrictions and the process here.

The commission is accepting proposals until June 15. For more information or to make a submission, MoDOT has contact information for the Ray County Commission.

