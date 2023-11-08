KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An iconic local museum has moved to a new temporary location.

The National Frontier Trails Museum tells the story of the pioneers as they headed west from Independence.

Four months ago, they began moving all the exhibits from the old location at Pacific and Pleasant to the Truman Memorial Building at Truman and Pleasant.

The National Model Railroad Museum is now moving into its old space while city leaders look to make this Frontier Trails museum the centerpiece of a downtown revitalization.

They plan to raise millions of dollars to build a new, bigger museum that will allow them to tell a better story of Independence’s history.

Originally built in 1990, people from all over still come to Independence to learn about the trails.

“It’s amazing how many people know about the trails,” said Frank Buhro, assistant director of tourism services.

“Europe, China, they come wanting to hear this Pioneer Trail story that only again we can tell, so with that, we wanted to make sure that we at least made it available.”

The museum will be in this new space for a few years while city leaders secure funding and find a place to put the future Frontier Trails Museum.

Until then, you can go see the displays for free.

Go to frontiertrailsmuseum.org to learn more.