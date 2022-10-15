KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m.

The vehicle did not have its lights.

A black Kia Stinger was traveling south on US 71 Highway at a very high rate of speed. The Kia slammed into the rear of the GMC, struck the concrete median, and caught fire.

The driver of the GMC was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Kia were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

