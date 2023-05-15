KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a lucky month so far for Kansas City-area lottery players.

At least three Missouri Lottery players in the metro have won tens of thousands of dollars on various games, according to lottery officials.

On May 9, the Missouri Lottery announced someone purchased a winning $50,000 scratchers ticket from the Fuel Expresso on 92 Highway in Kearney.

The unidentified winner played the $1,000,000 Cash Extravaganza Scratchers game and won one of the five $50,000 prizes, claiming their winnings at the lottery’s Kansas City office.

The Missouri Lottery said there are still over $20.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including one $1 million prize and three $50,000 prizes, remaining for the $1,000,000 Cash Extravaganza game.

Then on Monday, the Missouri Lottery said it’s time for two more players to check their tickets!

A QuikTrip in Independence sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The last Powerball drawing was Saturday and the winning numbers were 3-5-20-23-46 and 11. You can check Powerball tickets on the Missouri Lottery site.

The Troost Xpress Mart in Kansas City also sold a winning Show Me Cash ticket worth $50,000 recently.

Show Me Cash drawings are held daily with the last one on Sunday night; those winning numbers were 11-19-22-23-33. Find other past winning numbers to check your tickets.

—

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, help is available.

Find resources from the Kansas Behavioral Health Services, Kansas Gambling Help, or call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.

—