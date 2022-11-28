Two Saint Louis University students drown in Lake of the Ozarks

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, officials say.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.

Investigators learned 24-year-old Uthej Kunta was swimming in the lake when he began to struggle and then went under. Officials said 25-year-old Shiva Keligari dove in to try and rescue Kunta but did not resurface.

Authorities dragged the lake at that location and recovered Kunta’s body by 4 p.m. Saturday. The MSHP Dive Team recovered Keligari’s body by 9 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday, Saint Louis University confirmed Kunta and Keligari were graduate students at the university’s School of Medicine.

