KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a critical injury crash that occurred on 169 Highway.

Investigators said that a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on 169 Highway, south of 9 Highway at a high rate of speed.

The Tahoe was traveling in the first lane of traffic when it went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The Tahoe then overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking the second lane.

The Tahoe was then struck by a gray Honda Accord that was traveling northbound on 169 Highway. The unrestrained driver and passenger of the Tahoe were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda refused medical treatment at the scene. All lanes of northbound 169 Highway were closed for approximately two and a half hours and the investigation is ongoing.

