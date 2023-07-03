CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — After some much-needed rain over the weekend, two Missouri cities in the Kansas City region are lifting their fireworks bans.

Dangerously dry conditions caused both Chillicothe and Clinton, Missouri, to ban the discharge of fireworks over the July 4th holiday.

But over the weekend, the Clinton fire chief said the city received just under an inch and a half of rainfall. Chillicothe saw about an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

While it might not drastically improve drought conditions, it was enough for both communities to lift their fireworks bans.

Chillicothe residents were allowed to use fireworks this weekend and continuing through July 4. The hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

In Clinton, residents can use fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 4.

Chillicothe is still postponing its fireworks display, and the city will announce when the show is rescheduled.