LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36.

The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to crossover US 36. While attempting to make the crossover, the Civic pulled into the path of a 2010 Ford Fusion heading westbound.

The Fusion struck the Civic in the passenger’s side.

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as a Tulsa, Oklahoma 43-year-old Maylor who was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital but later died.

A 19-year-old male passenger in the Civic was seriously injured, as well as a 57-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Fusion.

The 63-year-old male Fusion driver received moderate injuries in the crash.

