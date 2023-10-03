PARKVILLE, Mo. — The first ever ‘Taste of Parkville’ is coming to the Kansas City suburb Oct. 3- Oct. 8, according to a Parkville Area Chamber & EDC (PACE) press release. It will feature three restaurants located inside the Parkville Commons Shopping Center.

The Chef at ‘Acre’, Andrew Longress, was the first to think of starting this event and the Parkville Area Chamber Gives Back Foundation will donate some of the donations to local charities.

“So many people ask me why I built Acre in Parkville,” Longres said. “I live and work in Parkville because this community provides a comfortable home with plenty of amenities for both my family and my business.”

“Suggesting to the chamber we come together to host the Taste of Parkville is my way of being a good neighbor while introducing diners from around the Kansas City metro to destination dining worth the drive.”

According to the release, PACE looks out for the Parkville community and its businesses with various events such as this.

“Acre has been such a welcome addition to the Parkville community, and we are eager to support our participating members in hopes that the Taste of Parkville will continue to grow in the coming years,” said Ed Linnebur, executive director of Parkville Area Chamber and EDC.

“The owners of Acre, Nick and Jake’s and La Costa Mexicana are stepping up and leading the way in giving back to our community.”

Those interested are suggested to look into the restaurants’ hours they’re open online. Reservations for ‘Taste of Parkville’ is “highly recommended” for each restaurant.

Hours for each restaurant vary. A quick search online shows that Acre opens at 5 p.m. most days and reservations can be made online.

Call (816) 800-4018 for a table at La Costa Mexicana, which is open seven days a week according to google.

Nick and Jake’s opens every day at 11 a.m. and accepts reservations by calling (816) 584-8535.

“October is historically a slower season for restaurants, as people prepare to celebrate the holidays, so helping to support our locally owned restaurants while engaging our community to give back is something we want to encourage,” Linnebur concluded.