WARRENSBURG, Mo. — With shaking hands, a Missouri Lottery player in Warrensburg was shocked to win $100,000 recently.

The Missouri Lottery said it was the first $100,000 top prize won for the “Power 5s” Scratchers game.

The winner purchased it at the Skyhaven Conoco on 50 Highway in Warrensburg.

“I remember scratching the bottom and I’m like, ‘Oh, I won $2,500,’ and the next one was $2,500, and the next one was $25,000, and that’s when my hand started shaking,” he told the Missouri Lottery.

After scratching the rest of the ticket, the winner realized he had $100,000 — the game’s top prize.

The “Power 5s” is a $5 Scratchers ticket that just released on Aug. 28, according to the Missouri Lottery. There are over $11.2 in prizes still up for grabs, including four more $100,000 top prizes.

In the previous fiscal year, Johnson County, Missouri, lottery players won over $6.2 million in prizes, and $7.1 million in lottery proceeds went to education in the county.