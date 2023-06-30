ASBURY, Mo. — Demolition crews exploded an over 50-year-old power station Thursday in Jasper County.

The deactivated Asbury power plant is owned by Empire District Electric Company – now Liberty Utilities. Its first unit (which started in 1970) was closed in 2013, with its last one (est. 1986) finally decommissioned in March of 2020 to make way for Empire District’s wind energy initiative.

The energy switch is estimated to save the company around $300 million over the next few decades.

Above: Demolition begins at 3:30

Above: Drone footage from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

For the one power plant, one air pollution control building, both stacks, crews used approximately 1,693 pieces of dynamite and other explosives. Hazardous materials such as asbestos were removed prior to demolition.

Nearby, the Chicago company Invenergy, has also planned their own 1,200-acre private solar farm.