Watch: Missouri superintendent gives snow day announcements by song

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first official snow day could nearly be classified as a national holiday for kids.

The first snowfall this season brought with it school closings, and one Missouri school district had an interesting way of learning the news. The superintendent in Mountain Grove, Missouri, chose to sing the announcement to old classics.

Superintendent Jim Dickey understands the significance of a snow day announcement. His announcement videos have taken off on social media.

“The songs I’ve done probably appeal more to kid’s parents than it does to them because of the songs I have chosen,” Dickey laughed.

Last winter, Dickey set his announcements to some of his favorite songs, including Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” and Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice,” which has picked up nearly 50,000 views on Facebook. Dickey’s musical background has come in handy.

At first the songs did draw embarrassment from Dickey’s own children. Now that their dad continues to turn out hit after hit, he hopes all students take it as intended and that it adds more joy to an already happy day.

“My kids, I think at first were extremely embarrassed,” Dickey said. “They might say cheesy. I think the kids might like it. I hope anyway. That’s my hope.”

The first hit of this year, set to Neal Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” only took 15 minutes for Dickey to write.