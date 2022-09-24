KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As residents prepare for the new season, fall cleaning is coming to Kansas City neighborhoods over the next few weeks.

The annual leaf and brush collection will begin in the Nothern part of the city on Nov. 14.

Each area of the city will have the opportunity to have its leaf and brush collected curbside. This is the schedule city crews will follow:

North: Nov. 14-18

South: Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Central: Dec. 12-16

Brush will be collected on homeowners’ scheduled trash day. In addition, there are rules homeowners need to follow to take advantage of the curbside collection:

Sacks and bundles should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the regularly scheduled trash day, but not before 3 p.m. on the previous day.

No more than 20 sacks and bundles per household.

Sacks and bundles must not weigh more than 40 pounds each.

Use only paper lawn debris sacks—no plastic bags.

If you seal the sacks, use masking tape only; do not use plastic or duct tape.

No grass clippings. No trash.

All branches must be bundled. Branches must not be more than 3 inches in diameter.

Bundles of branches must not be more than 2 feet in diameter and not more than 4 feet long.

Use twine or jute rope to tie bundles; do not use wire or plastic tape.

If wet weather is forecast, cover sacks and bundles with clear plastic.

If sacks and bundles haven’t been collected on the scheduled trash day, homeowners need to call 311 within 24 hours to schedule a pickup.

Homeowners can also drop off the brush at the city’s three drop-off sites. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at one of three locations:

11660 N. Main St.

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

For more information on drop-off locations, call Missouri Organic at (816) 483-0908.

