MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — If you thought traveling across the state of Kansas was a lengthy car ride, there’s one highway in Missouri that will take you twice as long to get from one state line to another.

According to Wikipedia, Route 5 is the longest state highway in Missouri and the only Missouri state highway to cross the entire state. The 650-mile long highway actually crosses through three states. In Missouri, Route 5 begins at the Arkansas State Line, and bisects the Show-Me State before continuing north into Iowa.

Missouri Route 5, a north-south highway that cuts through the center of the “Show-Me State,” is highlighted in red. (Image courtesy: OpenStreetMap)

According to Google Maps, you’ll spend six hours traveling by car on Missouri’s Route 5, which is just shy of 354 miles of country road. Traveling the entire route by car will take you nearly 12 hours.

The speed limit on this north-south Route ranges between 25 mph as you drive through the many small towns along the highway and 55 mph on the two-lane stretches through rural Missouri farmland. In fact, nearly all of Route 5 is two lanes, and is largely unchanged from its original path that was constructed in 1922.

Some of the Missouri cities you can expect to come across on Route 5 includes (from north to south) Unionville, Milan, Boonville, Versailles, Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), Lebanon, and Gainesville.