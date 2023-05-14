KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a death investigation where a body was found in the woods Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a wooded area near the intersection of 41st and Pitman Rd on a dead body call. Police said the caller had been in the woods and located what they believed to be a dead body.

Officers responded and located the body of a deceased young baby. Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene for investigation.

The age or any other details of the baby are not known at this time, and Medical Examiner will make a final determination of cause and manner of death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.