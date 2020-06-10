Missouri officer fired after viral video shows unmarked police car hitting man

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant, Missouri Police announced Wednesday afternoon that the officer seen on video hitting a man in an unmarked police car has been fired. The officer is Joshua Smith, a nine-year-veteran of the force.

The video that surfaced last week shows what appears to be an unmarked police vehicle striking a running man. A detective then got out of the vehicle runs over to the man laying on a lawn and kicks him a couple of times, then gets on top of the man and hits him as he tries to restrain his hands behind his back.

St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar is handling the case. Earlier this week, he offered some new details, explaining there were three people in a car that was stopped by members of the Florissant police department who were in an unmarked SUV.

Lohmar said the reason for the traffic stop was that the car matched the description of one wanted for firing shots from a vehicle. The Florissant police chief previously said those shots were fired near the police department.

There have been protests outside the Florissant Police Department for the last few nights.