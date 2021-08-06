Missouri officers assaulted, tased after responding to illegal dumping call

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City officer and a suspect are both recovering in a local hospital following a call to investigate illegal dumping Thursday night northeast of Joplin.

Shortly after 9 PM Thursday, officers with the Webb City Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Fountain in reference to trespassing and illegal dumping taking place.

At the scene officers found several people in a truck with a trailer that had driven around a chain strung between two T-posts.

When confronting the individuals, investigators say the officers were assaulted. They confirm that one of the suspects gained control of an officer’s taser and used it on the officer. Police say the suspect also tried to grab the officer’s service pistol forcing the officer to shoot the man.

EMS arrived at the scene later and transported this individual to a local hospital as well as one officer with non-life threatening injuries. The other officer was treated and released at the scene.

A total of five people were detained at the scene.

The Webb City Police Department says it has contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol – Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate this incident.