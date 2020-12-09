Missouri, other states support Texas effort to overturn presidential election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 16 other state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of an effort to overturn the election results in four key battleground states that all went for President-elect Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the Supreme Court for permission to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin over their voting practices and wants to nullify the results in those states.

The amicus brief from the attorneys general accuses the four states of abolishing safeguards to prevent mail-in voter fraud.

According to the Associated Press, Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state the president had won in 2016. Most of the mail-in ballots in the state were cast by Democrats.

Trump won the popular vote in the 17 states listed on the amicus brief all went for in the Nov. 3 election – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia. Note that one of Nebraska’s electoral votes will be awarded to Biden because the state splits its electoral votes by congressional district.

The Supreme Court has set a Thursday deadline for the four states to respond to Paxton’s claims.

Biden is projected to have defeated Trump in the Electoral College 306 to 232. Every state but California has certified its election results.

State electors are expected to meet around the country on Dec. 14 to vote and, thus, finalize the election results. These electors typically vote for the winner of their state’s popular vote. But throughout the country’s history, faithless electors have—on rare occasion—cast their vote for someone other than their state’s winner.