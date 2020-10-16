Missouri parents make Halloween plans amid looming COVID concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon is doing brisk business in the lead up to Halloween, with people coming in and buying costumes. People are desperate for some mental relief after over eight months of COVID.

“I’m not sure if we’re going to let her go or not because of what’s going on, but if she wants to wear a mask, then yeah; but I don’t know, it’s just really confusing because of what’s going on,” Candelario Lopez, a concerned parent of an 11-year-old, said.

When it comes to trick-or-treating in the traditional sense, Dr. Marya Strand, chief medical officer at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, doesn’t recommend it.

Instead, Strand recommends small gatherings or trick-or-treating within their home.

But if you do choose to go out, make sure kids over two wear a double-layered cloth mask that covers their nose and mouth. Children under two shouldn’t wear a mask because of suffocation concerns.

She also recommends hand sanitizer after each house and that those answering the door also wear masks.

Parents seem to understand the importance of masks while trick-or-treating. Kimen Brinkley, the mother of a 4-year-old, says her son does fine wearing masks out in public.

“I imagine that probably for a two-year-old it’s a different story, but he’s used to it. When we’ve gone out he’s worn it. He’s been fine. I teach preschool. Some of my kids wear masks and, so far, they’re pretty resilient. Kids can do it,” Brinkley said.