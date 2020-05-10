Missouri police start letter campaign for young man with autism confused by stay-at-home orders

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many people’s daily routines and for some, that disruption can be traumatic.

That’s the case for one young man with autism, but the local police department heard about the situation and stepped up in a big way.

Kaleb Holman is 22-years-old and was diagnosed with autism when he was three, KTVI reported. He’s non-verbal and his mom, Amy Holman, says his routine and socializing are extremely important to Kaleb. However, with the stay-at-home orders socializing and keeping his routine has been difficult. So, checking the mail became his routine.

“For some reason he had it in his head he was getting a package,” she said.

But nothing came. So, Amy posted on Facebook about Kaleb’s new fascination with checking the mailbox.

“Once we got word of that, we decided to jump in. We started a writing campaign here in the police department. About 40 of our officers wrote Kaleb a note and last Friday we delivered them,” said St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz.

Kaleb’s mom says that visit made his day.