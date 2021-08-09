Missouri prepares to draw first round of $10,000 winners from pool of vaccinated residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will draw it’s first “MO VIP” on Friday. The state said more than 375,000 people have entered the drawing for a chance to win $10,000.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program last month. According to the state more than 120,000 vaccinated people in Missouri registered in the first 24 hours.

“We are encouraged to see more and more people taking the step to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19,” Robert Knodell, DHSS Acting Director, said.. “Vaccinations have increased nearly 50% in the past month, and we hope to see this progress continue because widespread vaccination is absolutely still the best way for us to all move beyond COVID-19 together.”

The first of five drawings will take place later this week, with the first deadline for entries being Wednesday, August 11 at 11:59 p.m. Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

You only need to enter one time to be eligible for all five drawings.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Winners will have their vaccination statuses verified. Winners from the first drawing will be announced on August 25.