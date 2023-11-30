NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football used to be Chris Draft’s main focus in life. He played in the NFL for 12 years as a linebacker, wearing a uniform for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta Falcons to name a few, but things changed when he met his wife, Keasha.

“[She] was diagnosed at 37 years old in 2010, right after I got done playing in the NFL,” said Draft of his young wife’s cancer diagnosis.

After being together for a few years, the diagnosis happened in 2010. The couple got married in November 2011, but Keasha died a month later from stage 4 lung cancer. She was just 38 and had never picked up a cigarette.

“She was in amazing shape, just this picture of health. [It shows that] anyone can get it. I hope they can use my story to believe that,” he said.

Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer for men and women. More than 238,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, and only one in four will live five years or more. The Mayo Clinic said that’s because by the time symptoms develop, the cancer is too advanced.

The American Lung Association ranks Missouri as one of the worst states in the nation (No. 45) for the rate of new cases of lung cancer. Currently, Missouri’s lung cancer survival rate is 23.1%, which is below the national average due to so many people smoking.

“Seventy out of 100,000 people in Missouri are going to get lung cancer,” said Dr. Chris Formen, a radiologist with North Kansas City Hospital.

Still, some people, like Keasha, can get lung cancer, whether that’s through radon exposure or genetic factors.

Doctors stress that early detection is key, which is why local physicians are encouraging qualifying patients to get a low-dose CT screening to find the cancer early.

“The earlier we can detect it, the better your five-year survival,” Formen added. He helps detect cancer with a low-dose CT scan of the lungs. The process used to take 40 minutes but can now be done in just two thanks to new technology.

Formen explained that people who’ve smoked for a long time should get it done annually.

“You would go to your doctor, and you’d basically say, ‘I’m a smoker and I’ve heard about this lung CT screening, what can I do?’ And then your doctor would just put in an order,” he said.

Most people who develop lung cancer start seeing it when they’re middle age.

“You don’t see very many 20-year-olds [getting it]. You just haven’t accumulated enough damage to the lung smoking to get this when you’re in your 20s or 30s. So, it’s usually 40s up when we see patients getting this,” Formen said.

The low-dose CT scanner, however, is only for people who qualify. That means you’re between 50 and 80 years old with a 20-pack year history of smoking and either smoke now or quit within the past 15 years.

It’s yet another reason why research is needed to help people like Keasha, who don’t fit into the current criteria.

“We need more research because that translates into more survivors. Lung cancer is on the rise in young women who don’t have a smoking history, like my wife. The people say, ‘We don’t know why that’s happening,’ and that’s why we need research,” Draft added.

During their wedding, Chris and Keasha Draft started Team Draft, which aims to fight lung cancer, something Chris continues working on 12 years after his wife’s death.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for The White Ribbon Project, which promotes awareness about lung cancer by changing public perception of the disease.