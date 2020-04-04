Missouri recruiting medical personnel to boost COVID-19 response

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start Division are teaming up to recruit medical professionals not currently part of the workforce to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies.

“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We are calling on all available medical professional to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high need areas across the state. Their efforts can help save the lives of their Missourians.”

Selected medical professionals would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team. MO DMAT-1 operates throughout the state and deploys, when necessary, to provide patients with on-site medical care. When required, the state team can respond with mobile medical facilities.

Currently MO DMAT-1 has deployed medical personnel to augment staffing at Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

Individuals are needed with backgrounds in the fields of:

Medicine

Nursing

Allied Health

Dentistry

Biomedicine

Laboratory Science

Logistics

Communications

Health care professionals are urged to apply online at https://missourionestart.com/moshecf/.

Applicants will be screened based on areas of highest need. Even if not contacted right away, their services could make a significant difference as the situation evolves.

Learn more about MO DMAT-1 at https://sema.dps.mo.gov/operations/modmat-momort.htm.