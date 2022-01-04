Missouri lawmaker from St. Charles County resigning to serve private sector

In this photo provided by the Missouri House of Representatives, Missouri state Rep. Justin Hill speaks on the Missouri House floor during debate on May 13, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Hill, who won re-election, skipped his own inaugural ceremonies on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Missouri Capitol to instead attend a rally with President Donald Trump in the nation’s capital. Hill traveled to Washington to encourage Congress not to accept the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden from several states. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives via AP)

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Rep. Justin Hill has announced he is resigning from his elected position. The representative served Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, Dardenne Prairie, and Wentzville.

Hill explains in his resignation letter that he has been deeply involved in state policy development at the national level for some time. He says late last year he realized the best way to continue these efforts over the long term is to step down from public office and continue his efforts in the private sector.

Hill says he and his family are moving to Florida where he will build a consulting business and continue to advance public policy across the country.

He thanked his family and constituents. He also says he was grateful for those who pledge their support for his candidacy for the Missouri Senate.

He says he is confident that the candidate St. Charles County citizens will elect for the senate will work towards shrinking Missouri government and protecting the rights of all Missourians.

Hill also served as a uniformed officer, undercover narcotics detective. His last day in office will be January 5, 2022.