Missouri Representative accused of sexual relationship with an intern

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A report from the Missouri House of Representatives Ethics Committee accuses a lawmaker of having a sexual relationship with an intern. A report naming Representative Wiley Price was filed on January 27 about a potential violation of House Policy B-5. The rule prohibits romantic relationships between lawmakers and interns.

Price is a Democrat who was elected in 2018 and represents a portion of St. Louis City near the Central West End. He is also a marketing director and previously worked in management for UPS.

The encounter happened after a party at a bar and grill. The report says that Price told a person who also attended the party.

“The next day when he got to work, we went into his office and he closed the door and that’s when he told me that he had sex with (the intern) the night before,” the witness told the Ethics Committee on February 27.

The person Price told about the sexual encounter filed a report with House staff. After Price learned that he would become the subject of an ethics investigation he tried to get the witness to be “untruthful” with investigators.

The witness says that Price and the intern intended to lie to the ethics committee. Price and the intern also deleted all text messages and each other’s contacts from their phones, according to the same witness who investigators found credible.

The intern denied a romantic or sexual relationship during an interview with investigators on February 10, 2020. She also denied texting or speaking to Price on a cell phone. She was unable to provide cell phone records to the investigators and worried that doing so would alert her mother to the investigation.

Price also denied any sexual relationship during an interview with investigators on February 10, 2020. He was also unable to provide cell phone records.

Cell phone records were obtained for Price and the intern. They show 26 text messages between them. The calls originating from both parties and show a pattern of regular communication.

Wiley appeared before the Ethics Committee on September 15, 2020 and denied a sexual relationship and texting the intern. He was shown the phone records obtained in a subpoena and claimed that he had called the intern to see if the witness made it home safely from the party.

A cell phone was discovered on the witness stand after Wiley’s testimony. It was recording audio and would have a record of the deliberations. No request had been filed to make a recording. This is also a violation of House rules. The audio recording was deleted and the phone was returned to Wiley.

The Ethics Committee recommends that the House of Representatives censure Wiley and pay a fine of $22,492.25. The amount is to pay for the investigation into the ethics violation. He is also not allowed to have any more interns or serve in leadership.