Missouri saw one of its highest voter turnouts for the 2020 election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — About 70 percent of registered Missouri voters voted in Tuesday’s election, making it the largest voter turnout since the late 1990s.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said his team finally finished working around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the job isn’t over yet as unofficial results are still being filed.

“Our motto was making elections boring again,” Ashcroft said. “We wanted our role to make the administration of a boring (election) easy and simple, so the partisans could make it exciting. It would have definitely been boring to me if I hadn’t been on the ballot myself.”

Ashcroft, who was re-elected Tuesday, said there were minor issues on election day as more than 3,000,000 of the 4.3 million registered Missourians voted.

“You know there’s always something that happens. One voting machine stops working, and so they bring in a new one, and we just continue on, but we didn’t see anything of substance,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft’s office started posting their election results online just an hour after polls closed.

“There was some miscommunication where we understood that all polls were closed, and we then we found out that a poll was still open, and we then had to stop posting results,” Ashcroft said.

Due to the pandemic, Missouri offered mail-in ballots.

“It was more complicated, and I don’t like it, and I think if you look at the final numbers, I started to jump into them, we maybe had 10 times as many do absentee than mail-in ballots,” Ashcroft said.

Compared to 2016, the state sent out nearly 80 percent more absentee ballots.

“I think regardless of sides, no matter what side of the political aisle you’re on, people saw this as an election that was extremely consequential,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft said he hopes lawmakers will discuss tracking absentee ballots for voters.

“I think there are some neat things that happened this year that never happened before,” Ashcroft said. “I would point to what St. Louis County did where they had an app where people could look at wait times at polling places and see and they allowed people to go to any polling place that were registered in St. Louis County. I think that was a great innovation that was done.”

He said some other election authorities created tracking ability for absentee and mail-in ballots.

“We have a lot of things like that we want to see changed and improved so hopefully the next election will even be more boring for the people of the state,” Ashcroft said.

Local election authorities have two weeks to report their certified results before Ashcroft’s office has to certify those same results before Dec. 8.

