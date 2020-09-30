Missouri says medical marijuana can head to the shelves

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With a medical marijuana testing facility passing its commencement inspection, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state now has cultivation, dispensary and testing facilities ready to go.

Product will soon be available for patients in Missouri.

“We appreciate how hard these businesses have worked to become operational,” Lyndall Fraker, director of the section for medical marijuana regulation, said in a Monday release. “These facilities have made it through a demanding review, and we look forward to their success in providing safe access to medical marijuana in Missouri.”

Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 in November 2018 with 65.54% approval, with the measure going into effect on Dec. 5, 2018.

It took 22 months to get to the point where medical marijuana businesses can go operational. That’s the fifth-fastest out of the 21 states that passed medical marijuana since 2005, behind Oklahoma, Minnesota, Utah and Pennsylvania. The average time is 29 months.