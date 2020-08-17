Missouri school ranked best community college in the nation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not all community colleges are created equally. Thankfully, a new list has compiled the best and worst of them, and one school in central Missouri has risen above the rest.

In a data set compiled by WalletHub, State Technical College of Missouri was ranked number 1 out of 698 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges.

State Tech is located in Linn in Osage County, just shy of 25 miles southeast of Jefferson City. It was ranked 257 in the “Cost and Savings” data set, but also 5 in “Education Outcomes” and 3 in “Career Outcomes.”

More specifically, the school was number 1 in graduation rates. It also scored well in student-loan default rates, median salary after attending and share of former students making more money than the average high school graduate.

Manhattan Area Technical College was ranked as the best metro school in Kansas. East Central College in Union was the second-best school in Missouri behind State Tech.

