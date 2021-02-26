Missouri schools partner with Truman Medical Centers to host teacher vaccine clinics

KANSAS CITY NORTH — About eight out of ten North Kansas City school workers say they’re eager to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a district survey.

School administrators are teaming with hospitals to quickly provide those shots. District leaders said they have a comprehensive plan already in place to host vaccine clinics in partnership with Truman Medical Centers.

Similar plans also are underway in Kansas City Public Schools, Hickman Mills, Center and the Independence school districts.

NKC Administrators said they’re working to order and reserve a supply of doses for staff in the schools. Supply continues to be an issue as there remains strong demand for the vaccines among the general population.

The president of Truman Medical Centers says the hospital will continue community clinics and immunize educators at the same time.

“Our belief is that it’s not an either-or,” Charlie Shields, TMC president and CEO said. “We will continue our community clinics. We will continue the two clinics at our hospitals, then also be out in the schools.”

Shields also serves as president of the Missouri Board of Education. He said believes most educators on the Missouri side of the metro area who want the vaccine will receive at least one dose within two to three weeks after March 15.

He also said there’s a high preference for in-person learning, and getting teachers inoculated is a big step toward returning classrooms to normal.

North Kansas City schools have identified two possible locations to stage vaccination clinics. Administrators are trying to do it in a way that minimizes distractions to student learning.

