Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will not be running for U.S. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has announced that he will not be running to replace Senator Roy Blunt in the United States Senate.

In a statement, Ashcroft said that he has been receiving support from across the state of Missouri to pursue a campaign for the senate seat, but believes remaining as Secretary of State will allow him to better serve Missouri.

“After intense, prayerful consideration we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri votes have entrusted to me as secretary of state,” Ashcroft said. “Our hearts are in Missouri and we cherish the opportunity to continue raising our family here.”

Jay Ashcroft Thanks @RoyBluntMO for His Service to Missouri. pic.twitter.com/ogd9Y4A0bb — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) March 8, 2021

Although he will not be running, in a previous statement he said, “It is imperative that Republicans take back the Senate in 2022.”

“We hope those who pledged support to me will devote their efforts to electing the eventual Republican nominee,” Ashcroft said.