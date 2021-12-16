Missouri seeking disaster relief after deadly storms hit state

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri has begun the process to get federal disaster relief for the state in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes that swept across the state on Friday, Dec. 10.

The storms left behind a trail of destruction, including extensive damage to electric power systems.

The governor’s office said Parson is requesting FEMA work with state and local partners to assess the damage.

“Last Friday, a series of fast-moving severe storms affected several areas of Missouri, resulting in at least six tornadoes and causing two deaths,” Parson said. “SEMA’s regional coordinators have helped local emergency managers with documenting extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, businesses, electric power delivery systems, and emergency response costs in the impacted communities. Initial damage reports show a clear need for a formal review by FEMA as part of the federal disaster declaration process.”

The heaviest damage to electric cooperatives infrastructure occurred in Dunklin and Pemiscot counties, where over 20 large transmission towers and lines that transport power between New Madrid, Missouri and Dell, Arkansas, were destroyed or heavily damaged.

Utility crews have rerouted power from other sources until more permanent work can take place. Power outages from the storms peaked late December 10 and overnight with more than 30,000 customers without power.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the December 10 storms resulted in at least six tornadoes:

EF-0 in Wellsville (Montgomery County)

EF-1 in Branson West (Stone County)

EF-1 in Niangua (Webster/Wright County)

EF-2 in Ellington (Reynolds County)

EF-3 in Defiance (St. Charles County

NWS assessment teams continue to collect and survey storm damage to determine the EF rating for at least one deadly tornado in the Missouri Bootheel.

An 84-year-old woman was killed at her home in St. Charles County and a 9-year-old girl was killed at home in Pemiscot County during the storms.