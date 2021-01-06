Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reacts to chaos at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has issued a statement following the chaos that broke out at the U.S. Capitol.

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:



Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021

Following a rally near by, where President Trump spoke, protesters marched to the Capitol and forced their way in. The chambers were evacuated as law enforcement attempted to control the mob.

Hawley was the first U.S. senator to announce his objection to the Electoral College results declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

Hawley was quickly joined by several senators in objection to the results including, Sen. Roger Marshall (R – Kansas) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R – Texas)

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside Hawley’s Virginia home after he declared his objection.

Other lawmakers react

Peaceful protests are protected by the Constitution, but this is not how we settle disputes in America.



The violence and lawlessness happening at the United States Capitol right now is completely unacceptable and un-American. This is not what democracy looks like. — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) January 6, 2021

I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic.⁰ ⁰God Bless the @CapitolPolice & our law enforcement officers. Please pray for our nation. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 6, 2021

I am currently locked down in a safe and secure location. The country that I am seeing on television is unrecognizable to me. I will continue to pray for the safety of my colleagues and the Capitol Police Officers. — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 6, 2021

The First Amendment guarantees the right of Americans to peacefully assemble, and I will always defend that right. This is un-American and an utter betrayal of that founding principle. This must stop now. #ks02 #ksleg — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 6, 2021

The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 6, 2021

I'm currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police.



Today is a dark day for our country. It's unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 6, 2021

In America we can disagree without being disagreeable. Protesting a cause is appropriate, but violence of any kind is unacceptable. I want to thank the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers that have responded. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protesting is acceptable.



Violence, lawlessness and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not. — Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) January 6, 2021

Insurrectionists have invaded our national capitol while Congress attempts to certify a presidential election. Please just stop it, Mr. President. Stop them. Stop all this. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 6, 2021

What we are seeing in the US Capitol is an act of domestic terrorism and definitionally un-American. These individuals should be arrested and thrown in prison for as long as the law will allow. 1/ #MOLeg — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 6, 2021