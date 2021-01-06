Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reacts to chaos at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has issued a statement following the chaos that broke out at the U.S. Capitol.
Following a rally near by, where President Trump spoke, protesters marched to the Capitol and forced their way in. The chambers were evacuated as law enforcement attempted to control the mob.
Hawley was the first U.S. senator to announce his objection to the Electoral College results declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.
Hawley was quickly joined by several senators in objection to the results including, Sen. Roger Marshall (R – Kansas) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R – Texas)
On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside Hawley’s Virginia home after he declared his objection.