Missouri Senate backs compromise gas tax hike bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators have given initial approval to a gas tax hike, despite Republican division over tax increases.

The bill would raise Missouri’s gas tax of 17 cents per gallon for the first time in two decades.

It stalled Tuesday after hours of Republican infighting, but a compromise that lowered the increase from 15 cents to 12.5 cents per gallon by 2025 passed in a voice vote on Wednesday.

The bill advanced two days after the Senate failed to adopt a bill that would have gradually eliminated the personal property tax, which is strongly supported by the GOP conservative caucus.