KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republican voters have narrowed a field of 21 candidates down to just one: Eric Schmitt.

Results are still rolling in from across the state, but the Associated Press called the Republican primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat at about 9 p.m.

Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, defeated 20 Republican challengers, including Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Congressman Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

Schmitt will face Anheuser Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, who won the Democratic primary, in the November general election yet.

Schmitt will also face unopposed Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine and unopposed Constitution candidate Paul Venable, as well as four Independent candidates who are vying to make the November ballot — John Wood, Ronald Deets, Steve Price and Nicholas Strauss.

They’re all hoping to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

One day before the primary, former President Donald Trump endorsed “Eric” but didn’t clarify which candidate that referred to, Schmitt or Greitens. Both men thanked the president for his support.

But Blunt didn’t thrown his weight behind any candidate before the primary. Back in April, he told FOX4 he wants to make sure the Republican Party selects someone in August that can win in November.

Exclusive FOX4/Emerson College polling released last week showed Schmitt in the lead among Republican candidates with 33% of 1,000 likely Missouri Republican primary voters surveyed saying they’ll vote for him.

The new poll was a dramatic shift from one the same group conducted in June, where Greitens was in the lead with 26% of the support.

