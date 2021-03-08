Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says he will not run for reelection in 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican Missouri Senator Roy Blunt has announced he will not run for reelection in 2022.

“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt announced in a video.

He said he would continue to work hard and “finish strong” in the rest of his term this year and next.

Sen. Blunt played a middle-ground role in former President Donald Trump’s final days in office regarding controversies over voting integrity and the Capitol riot.

While Sen. Josh Hawley, R – Mo., fueled distrust and cast doubt over the General Election results, Blunt urged confidence in the voting system. He said Americans can have confidence that elections are secure and that President Biden won fair and square.

However, he later disagreed that Trump should be impeached for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Blunt didn’t endorse Trump’s actions, saying he should ‘be careful’ in his final days in office. Yet, he advocated for moving on to the transition of power over holding impeachment hearings.

Blunt is 71 years old, born in Niangua, Missouri. He has been a senator for 10 years, previously serving as a member of the United States House of Representatives and as Missouri Secretary of State.

FOX4 is reaching out to Sen. Blunt's office for further comment.