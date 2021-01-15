Missouri senator wants to end Kansas City Police Department’s residency requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers are required to live within city limits for a year before joining the force and then continue living in the city during their employment.

But a Missouri senator from the Kansas City area wants to change that.

Senate Bill 53 would allow KCPD officers to live within an hour’s drive of the city. This would allow the department to employ people who live in more than a dozen counties on both sides of the state line.

In a Board of Police Commissioners meeting in March 2020, local Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon said officers were renting trailers in the city to comply with the residency rules. Lemon said this forces officers to stay away from their families several days a week.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer from Parkville said he’s sponsoring this bill to support officers.

“This actually creates a lot of hardship on police officers and their families,” Luetkemeyer said. “You know, sometimes you’ll have an officer who has a child with special needs, and they might be served by a particular school district that’s outside of the Kansas City area.”

There are 16 school districts within the Kansas City limits. When this bill has come up in the past, there have been concerns of whether it would worsen police-community relations and response times.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, the only elected official on the Board of Police Commissioners, said he’s against lifting the residency requirement.

“We’re already on pace, this time in January to have as many homicides as we did in a record-breaking year last year — if not more,” Lucas said.

He said there’s currently no problem recruiting officers. There are more than 1,200 officers in the department, and they have halted recruitment due to budget restraints. Lucas would like to see the state focus on other priorities in Kansas City.

“How about we work together — ourselves and our friends in the state legislature, the governor and others — to try to come up with policies that are about making Kansas City safer,” Lucas said. “Not just doing things that actually will drive us apart as communities and probably may exacerbate some of our violent crime and, certainly, our community trust.”

Luetkemeyer believes officers can live out of town and still care about the city.

“You can be a part of this community. You can love this community. You can want to do the best things for this community. It doesn’t mean that you have to be a resident and necessarily live there,” Luetkemeyer said.

S.B. 53 has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Luetkemeyer is the chair. That means he gets some say on when a hearing will be held. He anticipates it will happen early in Missouri’s legislative session, which is going on now in Jefferson City.