Missouri Senators at odds on removal of Confederate generals from military assets

WASHINGTON D.C. — Missouri’s Senators are at odds on whether or not to remove the names of Confederate generals from military assets.

Missouri’s Senior Senator Roy Blunt and Senator Josh Hawley, both Republicans, disagree on the subject, after the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment for the Pentagon to remove such names within three years.

Hawley, who sits on the committee, voted no on the amendment.

“I oppose the amendment, I voted no on it. And I spoke against it in the committee and voiced my reservations for it,” Hawley said.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Hawley said that he’ll introduce an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to undo efforts to change the names.

” I will offer an amendment to undo this effort at historical revisionism. I will offer it not to celebrate the cause of the Confederacy but to embrace the cause of union, our union, shared together as Americans.”

I will introduce an amendment on the floor of the Senate to stop the mandate to change the names of military bases and installations – I explain why pic.twitter.com/iG9mYBFEKy — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 11, 2020

Blunt, on the other hand, said he wasn’t opposed to the move, telling CNN Congressional Correspondent Phil Mattingly that he has no problem with renaming the military bases.

“Braxton Bragg was probably the worst commanding general in the Confederate army. Interesting general to name a fort after,” Blunt added.

Sen. Roy Blunt on changing names of military installations:



“I don’t have any problem with that at all.



If you want to name them after soldiers, there’s been lots of great soldiers since the Civil War.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 11, 2020

President Trump announced his opposition to the move this week, saying his administration would not consider the move.

“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” Trump tweeted.