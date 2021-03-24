Missouri senators look to ban chokeholds, lift residency requirements for Kansas City police

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — The Missouri Senate debated for hours on a law enforcement bill which would ban chokeholds and relax residency requirements for Kansas City police officers.

The bill is a combination of ideas from both the right and the left. However, part of the bill has drawn the ire of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Currently, police officers must live in the city for one year prior to starting their job.

Senate Bill 53 is sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. Originally the bill allowed officers to live within 60 miles of response time. However, senators met for hours behind closed doors, and a compromise was met.

Under Luetkemeyer’s latest version of the legislation, officers could live within 30 miles of response time, and now they must live in Missouri. This bill is similar to the one lawmakers passed during a special session in the fall, allowing St. Louis police officers and other emergency personnel to live within one hour of the city.

Mayor Lucas tweeted Tuesday night that he is against the relaxed residency rules.

“Such a bill is a step back for community-police relations at a time our city cannot afford it. Outside occupying forces lead to more problems, not fewer,” Lucas tweeted.

Another part of the bill includes banning chokeholds. This part includes police reform legislation, sponsored by Sen. Brian Williams, D-St. Louis.

SB 53 would prohibit officers from using chokeholds and from having sex with someone who is being held in jail.

The Senate needs to give final approval on the bill before it heads to the House.