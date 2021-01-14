Missouri shares Phase 1B of its COVID vaccination plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri unveiled its plans to vaccinate thousands more people in the coming weeks.

The state moved to Phase 1B of the its COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday. FOX4’s Missouri Capitol Bureau is still gathering more information on this developing story, but this is what reporter Emily Manley has learned:

There will be three tiers in Phase 1B. First responders, emergency services, and public health fall under tier 1.

Tier 2 will start receiving vaccines Monday. People in that tier include high-risk individuals like those age 65 and older.

Tier 3 will be residents considered critical infrastructure employees like teachers, child care employees, government employees and more.

Officials with Missouri’s vaccine distribution team says some of those vaccinations started Thursday.

The state says anyone wanting a vaccine that falls into these three tiers will be required to complete a screening process and provide information about how they fit into those tiers.

Thursday, the state says it will continue to vaccinate people in group 1A, and that it does not have enough vaccine for everyone in all tiers.

